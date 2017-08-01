Akron father shoots 6-year-old in leg

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AKRON - Police are investigating after a man admitted to shooting his 6-year-old son in the leg early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Alicia Walk around 12:30 a.m., where they found the 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy's parents first denied having any knowledge on how he was shot, but the boy's father later admitted his gun accidentally went off.

The boy's leg was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

Police say charges are pending.

