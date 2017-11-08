Akron income tax increase: Here's how it impacts you

AKRON, Ohio -- Income taxes are going up in Akron after voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 4 on election day Tuesday.

It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

For a worker making about $50,000 a year, they’ll pay $125 more annually.

The tax increase is expected to generate an extra $16 million every year for Akron.

Officials say the money will help repave 43 miles of road, fix dilapidated fire stations and buy more than 60 new police cruisers.

Akron police will also be equipped with at least 200 more body cameras.

69 percent voted in favor of the tax increase, which is paid on wages, salaries, business profits and commissions earned in the city of Akron.

