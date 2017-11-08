Akron income tax to increase in 2018: Here's how it impacts you

Income taxes are going up in Akron after voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 4 on election day Tuesday. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. For a worker making about $50,000 a year, they'll pay $125 more annually.

WKYC 7:19 AM. EST November 08, 2017

