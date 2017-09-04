Akron inmate dies after altercation with deputies

New rules for Ohio county jails (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died following an altercation with sheriff's deputies.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says inmate Anthony Jones died Saturday night. The 36-year-old Jones was hospitalized after the Friday morning incident in a secure part of the county jail.

Bill Holland, spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff's Office, tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2gEiN5W) two deputies sustained minor injuries.

The paper says Jones was arrested Aug. 7 in Akron on eight charges, six of which involved the illegal handling of weapons or firearms.

Jones was accused of firing a gun into two Akron homes.

