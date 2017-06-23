Akron man accused of impersonating a police officer facing additional charges

Christopher Hendon (Photo: Summit County Jail)

AKRON - An Akron man previously charged for impersonating a police officer is now facing additional charges, the Summit County Prosecutor announced Friday.

Christopher Hendon, 26, is facing 47 additional counts related to several incidents that occurred from March 29 to April 6, 2017.

Hendon is accused of entering the Summit County courthouse on four occasions during which he posed as a resource officer running a "scared straight" program.

Hendon wore full tactical gear and carried a firearm. He also brought children in handcuffs with him.

Hendon is not a certified officer.

In addition to charges of impersonating an officer, trespassing and illegally bringing a firearm into a courthouse, Hendon is charged with multiple counts, including kidnapping, abduction, assault and endangering children.

