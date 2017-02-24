Akron man charged in wife's murder

AKRON - An Akron man has been charged in the murder of his wife.

According to police, Shannon M. Meyer, 37, was found dead inside her home at the 2300 block of W. 14th Street SW around 5:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found Meyer on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested Meyer's husband, Donald Alexander, Sr., 51, and have charged him with murder. Investigation revealed that the couple got into an argument and Alexander pulled out a gun and shot Meyer.

Alexander is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Saturday morning.

