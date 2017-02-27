Akron man charged with murdering father

AKRON - A Newark, Ohio man has been arrested and charged for the murder of his father.

Police say Nathen D. Moynihan, 27, used a blunt object to attack his father, Daniel L. Moynihan, 47, last week.

Nathen Moynihan was originally charged with felonious assault, but his father died Friday at Akron City Hospital. Police say he had severe head trauma.

Nathen Moynihan is scheduled to be arraigned March 15.

