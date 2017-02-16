Akron: Man dies after getting shot & crashing into pole

AKRON, Ohio -- It all started Wednesday night outside a home on West Long Street in Akron.
Police say the victim was shot before getting inside his vehicle to drive away.
Moments later, he crashed into a utility pole in the 100 block of West Long Street.
He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.
