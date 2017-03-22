Akron man gets 4 years for assaulting police officer, other charges

David Duffield (Photo: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON - An Akron man was sentenced to four years in prison for several charges, including trying to run over a police officer, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

David Duffield, 23, of Akron was found guilty by a Summit County jury on Jan. 13.

The charges included felonious assault, grand theft and obstructing official business.

Police say that, on Nov. 27, 2015, they tried to arrest Duffield on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order.

Officers tracked Duffield, who was hiding behind a home on Ivor Avenue and, as officers approached the home on foot, Duffield jumped into a police cruiser, put the cruiser in reverse and drove toward an Akron police officer.

Police say the officer jumped out of the way of the vehicle and fired several shots at Duffield and Duffield was struck in the shoulder.

The cruiser came to rest against a fence across the street. The officer was not injured in the incident.

