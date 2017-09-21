Akron man gets life in prison for raping 11-year-old girl

(Photo: Summit County Prosecutor)

An Akron man will spend the rest of his life in jail after he raped a girl on her 11th birthday.

52-year-old Ronald Pyle was found guilty on Tuesday of one count each of Rape of a victim under 13 and Gross Sexual Imposition. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh added Pyle will not have the chance to be paroled.

Authorities also determined Pyle to be a "sexually violent predator" and labeled him a Tier III sex offender.

The sexual assault occurred back in 2013 and only came to light recently when the girl recounted her experience to a school counselor, according to prosecutors.

