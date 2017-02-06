Akron man held against will inside his own home

AKRON - Three men were arrested for holding a man against his will inside his own home Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Jesse Avenue around midnight Friday on a call of a man possibly being held against his will in his home. The caller said two men were inside his uncle's home and that one suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers checked the perimeter of the house and saw a man with a gun in his waistband inside. Officers used their cruiser's loudspeaker to ask the occupants to come outside, but received no response and a SWAT team was called.

SWAT responders attempted to negotiate with the occupants but breached the front door and took the occupants into custody.

The resident, a 50-year-old man, told police the suspect wouldn't let him answer the door for police and that he was punched in the face several times. He was taken to Akron City Hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested Anton Marcel Jefferies, 22, Tyrone Shelton Matthews, 39, and Samuel Crespo, 38. All three men are reported homeless. Jefferies is charged with kidnapping and assault. Matthews is charged with kidnapping, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crespo is charged with obstructing official business and misrepresenting identity.

