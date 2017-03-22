Akron man pistol-whipped, then shot

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Dover Avenue.

The man told police he was in the driveway when the suspect pistol-whipped him and then shot him in the left calf before running away.

EMS took the man to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

So far, police have no description of the suspect or why the shooting happened.

Contact Akron Police if you have any information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV