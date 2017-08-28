Akron man pleads guilty in shooting death of wife

A 52-year-old Akron man pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to shooting his wife to death back in February, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced.

Donald Alexander of 14th St. pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter with a gun, a first degree felony. Alexander shot and killed his wife, 37-year-old Shannon Meyer, back on Feb. 24 after the two go into an argument at their home.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

