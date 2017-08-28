Akron man pleads guilty to causing fatal overdose

gavel (Photo: Thinkstock)

An Akron man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after he sold a fatal dose of drugs containing carfentanil to a woman back in January of 2016.

24-year-old Brian Griffin will serve eight years in jail after receiving a sentence from Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones. He also pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs and trafficking drugs, both felonies.

Griffin sold the carfentanil-laced drugs to the victim and her friend back on January 12, 2016, and the two immediately took the drugs in their car. The woman died at the scene, while her friend also overdosed but was revived.

