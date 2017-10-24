Akron man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother

A 25-year-old Akron man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 70-year-old grandmother, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today.

Nathan Huff of Wilbur Ave. apparently stabbed Lena Cline 20 times back on Nov. 11, 2016, while the two were alone at her home. Huff originally told police he found his grandmother dead on the floor, but an investigation later led to his arrest.

Judge James Kimbler immediately sentenced Huff to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

