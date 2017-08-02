Bond remains at $7M for Akron man accused of deadly Fultz Street fires

AKRON - The man accused of starting the fires that killed a couple and a family of seven pleaded not guilty in Summit County Court Tuesday, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Stanley Ford, 58, is facing 22 counts of aggravated murder for allegedly starting an April 2016 fire that killed Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart and a May 2017 fire that killed a family of seven on Fultz Street.

Ford also faces two counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and other related charges. His bond remains at $7 million.

Authorities have no provided a motive for why Ford allegedly killed his neighbors.

Ford lived on Hillcrest Street, which runs perpendicular to Fultz Street. Authorities began searching his home following the fire that killed Angela Boggs, Dennis Huggins and their five children May 15.

© 2017 WKYC-TV