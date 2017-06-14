Akron man struck, killed by drunk driver

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AKRON - An Akron man has died after he was struck and killed by a drunk driver last month.

Darrone Jones Sr., 57, of Akron, was struck by Gloria Jean Lee, 47, of Akron, as Lee was driving while drunk at the 700 block of Easter Avenue May 16.

Jones died as a result of his injuries.

Lee has been charged with vehicular homicide. Police say her blood alcohol content was 0.198 and she was driving with a suspended license.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM