Akron man wanted on murder charges

AKRON - Police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in the death of a 24-year-old Wednesday.

Malik Shabazz Baldwin, 26, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Lemichael Stevenson Wednesday at the 800 block of Sumner Street. Stevenson died at Akron City Hospital.

Baldwin is described as being 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Baldwin is asked to call 330-375-2490.

