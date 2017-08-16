Akron mausoleum broken into, remains left exposed

(Photo: WKYC)

Akron police say someone appears to have broken into a mausoleum at an Akron cemetery, removing a casket and leaving the remains exposed.



Police are unsure if anything was taken from the casket belonging to Ralph Boetcher, who was buried in 1980 at the East Akron Cemetery on East Market Street.



Police said the suspect(s) took off the cement engraved plate from the site and took out the casket. The human remains were left exposed. A 60-year-old woman found the remains and alerted police.



The incident remains under investigation as authorities try to connect with any relatives who can provide more information.

