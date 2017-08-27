Akron Mayor requests, receives resignation of Police Chief James Nice

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief James Nice.

The news broke Sunday afternoon.

Kenneth Ball has been appointed as the provisional Chief of Police.

Source tell WKYC's Phil Trexler that Nice has resigned over conduct that is now part of ongoing criminal investigation.

Details regarding Nice's sudden resignation remain unknown. City officials declined to provide more information Sunday afternoon. A press conference has been scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Nice was sworn into office as the 15th police chief in 2011 after spending more than 25 years with the FBI, according to Nice's biography online.

WKYC reached out to Nice, but he declined to comment on the news of his resignation.

The news of the chief’s resignation comes just days after police say a 17-year-old shot and killed himself Friday night, while handcuffed in the back of an Akron police cruiser . An investigation to determine whether the shooting was a suicide or accident remains ongoing.

