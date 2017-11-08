Akron officer feels ill in cruiser, treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

AKRON - The approval of Akron’s income tax increase will mean some much needed – and potentially life-saving -- upgrades for the city's police department.

On Tuesday, an Akron police officer who was on patrol in his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

"He started to feel uneasy, not well," said Interim Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball. "[He] didn’t know exactly what was going on."

Ball said it was determined that there was increase in carbon monoxide levels in the vehicle.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

But what happened Tuesday has the department stressing the importance of its needs, including replacing some of its older cruisers

The police department has more than 300 vehicles, which includes cruisers, motorcycles and undercover vehicles. In the department's current fleet of vehicles, 154 of them have collected more than 100,000 miles.

Ford has been urged to recall more than a million of its Explorers after complaints from officers across the country. Ford said the SUVs are safe and is still offering free inspections and repairs as a precaution.

"We do have a number of those vehicles in our fleet and they are all being service through one of our local Ford garages so that recall can be taken care of," Ball said.

At this point, no carbon monoxide issues have been reported with the department's Ford Exploers. The department is evaluating the 2011 Crown Vic to determine what caused the increased levels inside the cruiser.

Bal said to his knowledge, Tuesday’s incident was the first carbon monoxide poisoning from a cruiser within the department.

Akron’s quarter-percent income tax increase will help to make the much needed replacements and repairs of its older cruisers.

© 2017 WKYC-TV