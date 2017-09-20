Akron Police Captain on leave amid internal investigation

(Photo: Akron Police Department)

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Police Department confirms to WKYC that Captain Brian Simcox has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards says Simcox has more than 20 years of service with the Akron Police Department.

Simcox's command zone includes North Hill, Chapel Hill, Goodyear Heights and Ellet areas.

Details of the investigation are not being released at this time.

Stay with WKYC for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV