Akron Police catch two accused of breaking and entering at Linda Theater

WKYC 4:58 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

AKRON - Akron Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of the breaking and entering of the Linda Theater on June 26.

According to a message posted on the department's Facebook site, detectives were able to identify two of the suspects involved in this crime. Charges are pending. 

Akron Police officials would like to thank those who provided tips and information leading to the identification of the suspects. 

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the suspects broke out the front window of the theater on 1745 Goodyear Blvd. The suspects entered the theater and appeared to steal several boxes of candy and snacks.

