Akron Police Chief James Nice resigns: Mayor holds news conference

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is addressing the abrupt resignation of Police Chief James Nice.

Mayor Horrigan will speak about the situation during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday, which we will stream inside this article and on WKYC's Facebook page.

Nice submitted his resignation Sunday at Mayor Horrigan's request. He was police chief since 2011 after spending more than 25 years with the FBI.

Kenneth Ball has been appointed as the provisional chief of police.

