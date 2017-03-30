Akron Police: Former Emmanuel Christian teacher's assistant sent nudes to students

(Photo: Akron Police, Custom)

AKRON - Police have arrested a former Emmanuel Christian Academy teacher's assistant after he allegedly sent nude photos of himself to students via social media.

Chanc A. Baylor, 23, was an art teacher's assistant at the school. Police say Baylor sent nude photos of himself to five female students last year. The incidents were reported to police March 10, 2017.

Baylor has not been an Emmanuel Christian School employee since February 2016. He turned himself in Wednesday and is charged with disseminating harmful material to juveniles.

