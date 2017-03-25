Akron Police find man dead inside home

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on the city's east side Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of Richmond Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

That's where they found a man, 29, fatally shot inside the home.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects in the case have been identified.

