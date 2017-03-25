Akron Police find man dead inside home

AKRON - Akron police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on the city's east side Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 900 block of Richmond Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.
That's where they found a man, 29, fatally shot inside the home.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects in the case have been identified.
