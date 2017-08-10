Akron police make arrest in internet robberies case

(Photo: Akron Police Dept.)

Akron police have arrested a suspect in connection with several area robberies that originated over the internet.

Terrance McCormick Jr., 19, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon at his home on Alphada Dr. Officers also executed a search warrant at the residence.

According to Authorities, McCormick managed to lure a 28-year-old Munroe Falls man to Alphada Dr. by offering online to buy the man's cell phone. When the man arrived on the street on July 30, McCormick allegedly pulled a gun on him and stole the phone before running away.

McCormick has been charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in the Summit County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed, as a number of recent similar robberies have taken place at the same location.

© 2017 WKYC-TV