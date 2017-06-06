Akron police search for woman who allegedly bit another woman's finger

Dateika Jackson

AKRON - Akron authorities are looking for a woman who they say bit the finger of ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend.

Dateika Jackson is described as being five feet, four inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Police said Jackson's ex-boyfriend and his current 35-year-old girlfriend arrived at their Bellevue Avenue home around midnight on June 5.

As they got out of the car, the 35-year-old-woman said she was attacked by Jackson, who bit a portion of her finger.

The woman drove herself to the hospital.

She has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information about where Jackson could be, please contact the police department at 330-375-2490.

© 2017 WKYC-TV