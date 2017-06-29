Akron Police searching for suspects wanted for breaking and entering Linda Theater: video

(Photo: Akron Police Department/Facebook)

AKRON - Akron Police are asking for your help in tracking down the suspects wanted for breaking and entering the Linda Theater on Monday.

According to a video message the department posted on Facebook, the robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the suspects broke out the front window of the theater on 1745 Goodyear Blvd. The suspects entered the theater and appeared to steal several boxes of candy and snacks.

Watch the complete video below:

If you have any information on this crime, call Detective Rhodaback at the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

