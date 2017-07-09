Akron Police: Sexual assault suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with officers

Akron police cruiser (Photo: WKYC)

A sexual assault suspect is dead after a standoff with police Sunday morning.

Akron Police responded to 2070 Thurmont Road for a call that a woman was being sexually assaulted at gunpoint around 4 a.m.

As Officials arrived, the victim was able to escaped from the home.

Officers attempted to enter the home but were met with gunfire from the suspect.

They returned fire and took a defensive stance outside the home.

SWAT tried to establish communication with the suspect but there was no response.

After four hours,chemical munitions were deployed and officials entered the home.

The suspect was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The officers involved, a two-year and three-year veteran have been placed on administrative leave, consistent with departmental policy.

A criminal and internal investigation will take place into the circumstances of the incident.

