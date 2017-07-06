Akron Racers' A.J. Andrews appears in ESPN Body Issue

AKRON - A.J. Andrews is the first woman to earn a Rawlings Gold Glove award.

Now, the Akron Racers' outfielder is adding another prestigious point to her resume. She'll appear in ESPN's annual Body Issue.

The body issue celebrates various athletes by displaying photos of them in nude form.

Thank you all for your support and love! I'm extremely humbled. Please hashtag #ajandrews and let's keep giving softball love and exposure! pic.twitter.com/sHxCQ30h62 — A.J. Andrews (@AjAndrews0609) July 5, 2017

Andrews received the Gold Glove award for the 2016 season. She also received the Golden Spikes Award for stealing a league-leading 15 bases.

The Florida native played collegiate ball at LSU and began her pro fastpitch career with the Chicago Bandits. She joined the Akron Racers in 2016.

Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward Kevin Love appeared in the issue two years ago and former Ohio State standout Ezekiel Elliott will also appear in this year's edition.

Click here to see Andrews' photos to be featured in the Body Issue, which is available on news stands July 8.

