Akron Racers featured in new documentary 'Burn the Ships' about women's pro softball

(Photo: Think Media Studios)

As we get ready for the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival later this week, one of the featured movies will be the world premiere of the documentary, 'Burn the Ships' featuring the Akron Racers professional softball team.

Led by Co-Owner and General Manager, Joey Arrietta, the Akron Racers are the oldest team in the National Pro Fastpitch league.

“Burn the Ships” is directed and produced by Think Media Studios’ Julia Thorndike and Danielle Miller. Following a year in the life of the Akron Racers, “Burn the Ships” tells the story of women's professional softball and its struggle to find security on behalf of those who have sacrificed for its future.

“Burn the Ships” will premiere at the Akron Summit County Library on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Cleveland International Film Festival at http://www.clevelandfilm.org. Anyone who attends a screening of “Burn the Ships” during the festival will receive a complimentary ticket to an Akron Racers game, courtesy of the Akron Racers.

