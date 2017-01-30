Akron rally against immigration changes

AKRON - Protests and rallies around the country continue after President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

More than 100 people came out to march in front of the federal building at Main and Market streets in downtown Akron Monday afternoon. David Loar, the organizer of the march, stressed the importance of holding a protest in Akron where thousands of refugees have resettled in the North Hill neighborhood.

Among those protesting, Noor Al-Falih, a 17-year-old senior at Woodridge High School. She came to the march with her Syrian father, Kaldon Al-Falih, who moved to the U.S. more than 30 years ago to attend college.

More on this story coming up tonight on Channel 3 News.



(© 2017 WKYC)