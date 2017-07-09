Akron shooting suspect turns himself in after standoff

AKRON - A suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday in Akron turned himself in today following a standoff near Kelly and 6th Aves.

Authorities, including a SWAT team, were called to the area during the early afternoon. The man was eventually taken into custody without incident, according to the Akron Detective Bureau.

Police say the man shot a woman whom they believe to be an ex-girlfriend multiple times near Hawkins Ave. and Little St. Saturday. The woman is out of surgery, but her condition is unknown.

This was one of two SWAT incidents in Akron that took place within 12 hours of each other. Early Sunday morning, a sexual assault suspect was killed after exchanging fire with police officers on Thurmont Road.

