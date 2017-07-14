Akron skull mystery: Authorities to reveal new info

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- A new clue will be unveiled in the mystery surrounding a skull that was found on an Akron sidewalk earlier this year.

A forensic facial reconstruction of the man’s skull will be revealed for the first time during a 10 a.m. news conference Friday.

The man’s identity remains unknown.

Details surrounding the death have been minimal, with no suspects named in the case.

The skull was found in the 1300 block of Marcy Street in early January.

