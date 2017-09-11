WKYC
Akron votes to keep Columbus Day instead of swapping for Indigenous Peoples Day

Associated Press , WKYC 6:02 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron City Council has voted to kill a resolution that would have changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wUmxad) the council voted against the change Monday in an 8-to-5 vote.

Councilman Russ Neal proposed the change. He said it would help correct "the wrongs of the genocide that took place," and encourage celebration of Native American culture.

The proposal was opposed by groups representing Italian-Americans, who said it sought to diminish contributions made by Christopher Columbus and other Italians.

