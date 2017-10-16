Akron woman discusses life after being shot by boyfriend

AKRON - At 19 years old, Ayauna Bush was forced to learn how to live her life in a world that she can no longer see.

The Akron woman was blinded in 2016, when the man she called her boyfriend shot her in the head, face and neck and left her in a secluded area in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to die.

Bush's shooter, DeZay Ely, was sentenced to life in federal prison.

On Monday, Ayauna spoke to Channel 3’s Jasmine Monroe about life after surgery.

“I’m a fighter,” Bush said. "And as long as I have faith and my family support I’m going to continue to fight. I’m doing this for my son.”

After the shooting, Bush said medical costs and learning how to make it through life without seeing has become costly.

Her grandmother started started a GoFundMe page to help with support.

