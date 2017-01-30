Akron: Woman jumps from car while at gunpoint

AKRON - A woman jumped from her car during a carjacking and robbery on West Market Street early Sunday.

The 36-year-old woman was at a gas station when a man jumped into her passenger seat, brandished a gun and gave directions on where to drive.

When the car approached the intersection of Johnston and Windsor streets, the woman jumped out. The suspect took off in the woman's car, which was located via On-Star.

Police found the abandoned car at the 800 block of E. Exchange Street and officers searched the neighborhood, where they found a man dumping the victim's purse into a dumpster.

The man, identified as Carl Raymond Adams, 47, of Akron, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated menacing and kidnapping.

