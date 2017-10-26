Akron woman killed in Richland County crash

SHILOH - An Akron woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday on Noble Road, just west of Brenneman Road in Cass Township, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Kimberly Sperling, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner's Office, according to the patrol. She was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer east on Noble Road and went off the right side of the road, striking a fence and a pile of wood debris before coming to rest, according to the patrol.

A Richland County Sheriff's Office deputy had passed the vehicle from the opposite direction on Noble Road, turned the cruiser around to look for the vehicle and found it had crashed, according to a dispatcher at the patrol. There was no pursuit.

The sheriff's office and Shiloh Fire Department assisted at the scene. Seatbelt was in use by the driver and alcohol use is unknown at this time, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation. Sperling's body will be taken to Montgomery County Examiner's Office for autopsy.

