Akron woman shot and killed, police searching for boyfriend

AKRON - Akron Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed at the 2500 block of Romig Road Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of arguing and shots fired at The Woods apartments around 10:40 a.m., where they found a 31-year-old woman dead.

Police say they are looking for the woman's boyfriend, but no names have been provided.

