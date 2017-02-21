Akron woman shot, killed; search is on for her boyfriend

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC, Custom)

AKRON - Akron Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed at the 2500 block of Romig Road Tuesday morning.

Police have now identified him as Duane M. Lucas, 29, with a last known address on Sparhawk Street in Akron. A murder warrant has been issued.

Police say he is driving a rental car, a burgundy 2017 Ford Fusion with a New York license plate # HFE 1386.

Police say that if you see Lucas or the vehicle, do not approach but call 911 or police.

Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Romig Road at The Woods for an argument where shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman, 31, on the outside patio with several gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has now been identified as Brittany Littlejohn of Romig Road and police say the incident appears to be domestic related.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Police say Lucas stands 5' 08" tall, and weighs 247 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

WKYC's Amani Abraham spoke with one neighbor, who said she heard the shots:

