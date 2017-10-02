Akron woman witnesses Las Vegas mass shooting: ‘Scariest time of my life'

(Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- An Akron woman was among the thousands attending a country music festival in Las Vegas when the event took a deadly twist.

“I just experienced the scariest time of my life,” Angella Rose posted on Facebook. “Rapid gunfire during the Jason Aldean concert at Rt 91 Harvest Festival.”

She also shared multiple videos from the scene.

“Thank you God for keeping us safe and thank you to my husband who was my rock and kept calm and got me out of there.”

Rose's Facebook page indicates she lives in Akron.

Gunshots erupted from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd of concertgoers below.

At least 50 people are dead with more than 400 others hurt. Among those killed include two off-duty police officers.

The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is dead. Police say they believe he killed himself.

© 2017 WKYC-TV