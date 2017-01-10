WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 171 closing alerts
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Akron Zoo closed Tuesday for icy conditions

WKYC 11:16 AM. EST January 10, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Zoo has decided to close its gates Tuesday due to icy conditions from Mother Nature's wintry fury.

Staff, however, will remain on site to care for the 700 animals.

The zoo will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories