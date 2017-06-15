Akron Zoo monkey receives cataract surgery

(Photo: Akron Zoo)

AKRON - Laser correction surgery isn't just for humans anymore, if you can believe it.

It's actually saved the sight of a very special patient down at the Akron Zoo.

Zookeepers noticed changes in the behavior of Ana, a tiny Golden Lion Tamarian Monkey.

That's when they discovered she had cataracts. So zoo staffers, veterinarians, and a Clear Choice Laser Eye Center surgeon removed damaged lenses.

This is the first surgery of its kind on such a small patient.

"She did great," said Kimberly Cook of the Akron Zoo. "The surgery went great, the anesthesia went great and she's been recovering really well ever since."

The surgery has left Ana far-sighted, but eventually she should be able to manage. She shares her rainforest exhibit with her brother Rio and several other creatures.

