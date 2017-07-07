Akron Zoo adapts to become sensory inclusive

(Photo: Akron Zoo)

AKRON - AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Zoo is making some changes that stretches well beyond the animal exhibits.

It is the first in Ohio to become sensory inclusive.

For people who have invisible disabilities, like autism, post-traumatic stress disorder or social anxiety disorder, noise and crowds can be overwhelming. The Akron Zoo will have new designated quiet areas of the zoo, and sensory-friendly bags.

According to a news release, the Akron Zoo is “only the second zoo in the country to become sensory inclusive certified by KultureCity.”

The organization works across the nation to “create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities,” according to its Web site.

Earlier this year, Quicken Loans Arena started a similar program, which included a sensory room and sensory bag which carried items, including noise cancelling headphones and fidget toys.

