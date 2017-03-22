Akron's Soap Box Derby helping to build the engineers of tomorrow

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Since 1934, Akron has been home to the All American Soap Box Derby.

It's called the thrill of the hill. And it takes a lot of work to get there. Building Soap Box Derby racers is the perfect STEM class project at Seiberling Community Learning Center.

The teachers and the Soap Box Derby now have a new partner in developing the engineers of the future through STEM Gravity racing teams: The University of Akron.

"It really gets them excited, gets them comfortable so that they know more than anything that they can do it," says University of Akron President Matthew Wilson. "And that's the message I think we're sending through this."

