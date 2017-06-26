Akron's Summa Health plans to eliminate 300 positions

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - Akron's Summa Health System will eliminate around 300 positions after the healthcare organization's interim president and CEO said the group is "facing staggering operating losses."

In an email to Summa's employees Monday morning, Cliff Deveny said about half of the positions are currently open, adding they'll work with those impacted by the cuts to provide "outplacement services."

Summa went from bringing in a $30 million profit last year to losing more than $60 million this year, Deveny said.

He continued on to say that Summa will also be discontinuing "certain services that are better provided in other more appropriate settings," revaluating capital needs, and consolidating some units and services.

"If we don’t do these things, I can assure you the name on our badges will no longer say Summa Health, our employees at all levels of the organization and our community will see unprecedented change, and our independent physicians will be faced with the reality of what it means to practice in a community that no longer has an independent, local option for them," Deveny wrote in the email.

In an emailed statement, Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said he plans to meet with Deveny and other Summa leaders in the near future to "discuss how we can best partner in this critical effort."

