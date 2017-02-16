Akron's Thirsty Dog Brewing Company may expand to CLE

(Photo: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company)

AKRON - Ohio is third in the nation in the number of craft beer makers.

We know Northeast Ohio is loaded with quality brewers and one Akron brewery has plans to expand in Cleveland very soon.

"It's local. It's Ohio made. Every person who works here day is proud of what we put out there in and day out," says owner John Najeway

That's a formula that has served Akron's Thirsty Dog Brewing Company well.

According to Najeway, Thirsty Dog has expanded their distribution so they cover from Maine to Florida as far west as Indiana.

But their home market is still their strongest market.

And it's about to get stronger. Thirsty Dog may be expanding north to Cleveland with a new brew pub on the East Bank of the Flats. The plans are up for approval this week.

"We have our fingers crossed because we want to keep expanding, so hopefully that will go well," says Najeway.

Craft Beer expert Rick Armon has followed the rise of Ohio's craft beer movement and thinks Thirsty Dog will fit right in to the crowded Cleveland beer market

"A lot of people want locally made beer right now," he says. "It's part of the 'eat local, buy local' movement. Craft beer is the same."

With over 60 beers in the Thirsty Dog pack, John hopes his "dogs" make a splash on the East Bank of the Flats

