AKRON - A popular Akron nightclub is reportedly closing its doors, forcing the nearby Eddies Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille to leave as well.

The Zar Nightclub on South Main St. closed its doors for the last time Friday night, according to a Facebook post from Ed Sutter, owner of the neighboring Eddies Famous Cheesesteaks. Sutter added that Eddies will be shutting down too after business Tuesday "as a result of the effects of the circumstances beyond [their] control."

Sutter tells WKYC that the business operates its food license through Zar, meaning if the club closes, Eddies would have to leave as well.

"This summer has been tough," Sutter added. "We took a hit. It wasn't planned. There are opportunities but it's not always that simple. We'll exhaust all efforts."

When WKYC arrived on scene, several people were found moving items from the club into a U-Haul truck parked directly in front of the club's doors and immediately left the area.

U-Haul outside of Zar Nightclub in downtown Akron. Eddies Cheesesteaks owner says today is their last day open after Zar's closing.

The area has been in the spotlight recently, following a number of crime-related incidents including a Oct. 1 police-involved shooting outside the club. Two men were shot by police after allegedly threatening patrons and officers with a gun. Both suffered serious injuries, but survived.

At the time, other local business owners had complained to WKYC about the problems at Zar.

"The people just don't care," Tear-Ez bartender Charles Bartlett said. "There's police standing there and they will start a fight right next to the police officer like they don't even care."

