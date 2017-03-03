APD: Man arrested for indecency may be a 'serial exposer'

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Police believe that the man arrested Friday morning for public indecency after exposing himself to a woman may be a 'serial exposer.'

Police say that officers were called to the area of Delia and Greenwood avenues about 8:30 a.m. today (March 3) where a woman said a man exposed himself to her and made rude comments while she was walking her dog.

She got the man's vehicle license plate and he was identified as David Thomas, Jr., 27, as the suspect who exposed himself and made rude comments to her.

Police say he was charged with one count of public indecency and taken to the Summit County Jail but added that Thomas may be a “serial exposer” who has exposed himself to other females in the last few months.

Police say most of the incidents have occurred around both Snyder and Forrest Lodge Parks.

